Sean Kuraly, Chris Wagner React To Bruins’ Win Over Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins continue to get offense from unexpected places.

The B’s fourth line of Noel Acciari, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner continued to produce, helping Boston to a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Kuraly posted his first career three-point game with a goal and two assists. Wagner added an assist.

After the win, Kuraly and Wagner explained what has been clicking in the bottom six of late.