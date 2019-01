The Boston Bruins snapped a two-game skid Thursday night, and in the process Tuukka Rask made a little bit of history.

Boston earned a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at TD Garden. And with the victory, Rask tied Tiny Thompson for the franchise record for wins by a goaltender.

To hear what Rask had to say both about the record and the win over the Blues, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.