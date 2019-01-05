Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Shines With Two-Goal Performance In Win Over Flames

Well, it looks like Jake DeBrusk is starting to round back into form.

DeBrusk, who recently missed nine games with a concussion, has made his presence known upon returning from injury. After scoring a clutch goal in last Saturday’s overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres, DeBrusk netted a pair in the Boston Bruins’ 6-4 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Following the tilt against Calgary, NESN’s Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards broke down DeBrusk’s big performance. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.