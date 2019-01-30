Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Denies Jets’ Blake Wheeler With Glove Save

Jaroslav Halak made some big saves for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, but none more timely than his save on Blake Wheeler.

The Winnipeg Jets winger capitalized when Charlie McAvoy overskated the puck. Wheeler wristed a shot toward Halak, but the netminder was able to snag it with his glove. The B’s ultimately lost 4-3 in a shootout at TD Garden, but the game may not have even made it that far had it not been for Halak.

To see the stop, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images