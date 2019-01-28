Bruins Pick Back Up With Tough Test Following Bye Week, All-Star Break

The NHL All-Star break came at an opportune time for the Boston Bruins.

The B’s started the new year on a high note, going 6-3-1 in January before embarking on a 10-day hiatus that ran through the All-Star Game in San Jose, Calif. The break allowed for Boston to catch their breath, and for goaltender Tuukka Rask to heal from a concussion suffered against the New York Rangers.

The Bruins return to the ice Tuesday, and face a tough test right out of the gate. Boston will host the Central-Division-leading Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

For more on the Bruins upcoming schedule, see the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.