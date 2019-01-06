Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Robs Sabres’ Jeff Skinner With Slick Glove Save

The new year has been kind to Tuukka Rask thus far.

After picking up a victory in the 2019 NHL Winter Classic, Rask shined bright Saturday with a 31-save performance in the Boston Bruins’ 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden.

Rask made a number of fine stops on the night, but arguably his best came on a close-range backhanded attempt from Jeff Skinner.

To see the TD Bank Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports