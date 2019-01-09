Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Stonewalls Eric Staal With Glove Save In Win Vs. Wild

To say Tuukka Rask was brilliant in net Tuesday night would be an understatement.

The Bruins goalie stopped all 24 shots the Wild peppered him with in Boston’s 4-0 victory over Minnesota at TD Garden. Rask came out strong and made plenty of good saves, including a first-period stop against Eric Staal.

Staal attempted a backhanded-shot with Kevan Miller at his back, but Rask made the glove save to deny the gifted goal-scorer and keep the Wild off the board.

To see the save, check out the Save of the Game video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images