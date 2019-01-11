Capitals’ Braden Holtby Denies Bruins Of Game-Tying Goal In Third Period

The Boston Bruins had no trouble getting shots on net Thursday night, but lighting the lamp was a different story.

Braden Holtby was sensational in the Washington Capitals’ 4-2 win at TD Garden, as the veteran goaltender turned away 39 of the Bruins’ 41 shots. While Holtby made a number of fine stops on the night, his denial of the Bruins’ attempt to knot the score in the third period arguably was the most significant.

To see the TD Bank Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports