Charlie McAvoy Injury: Here’s Bruce Cassidy’s Latest Update On Defenseman

While likely not as quickly as Boston Bruins fans might like, Charlie McAvoy is progressing.

The young blueliner, who will miss his sixth straight game Tuesday, has been sidelined with a lower-body injury. He since has started skating before practice, meaning a return to action could be coming soon.

After Tuesday’s optional morning skate, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy provided the latest update on McAvoy.

“I think Charlie because we’re not a structured practice today, it’s kind of his call to stay out,” Cassidy said, via Bruins.com. “Probably be a better determining (factor after Wednesday’s practice) because then the contact comes in and you’re a little more alive than pregame skate.”

McAvoy has played in just 17 games this season due to the current ailment in addition to a concussion that forced him to miss 20 contests.

The Bruins have been decimated by injuries this season, but have shown pretty good resolve in response, as they currently own third place in the Atlantic Division and are four points out of second. Barring any additional injuries, when McAvoy returns, Joakim Nordstrom will be the only injured Bruin. Nordstrom has missed the last two games with a non-displaced fibula fracture suffered during the Winter Classic.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images