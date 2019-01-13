David Krejci Gives Bruins First-Period Advantage Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins got on the board first against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the midst of a line change.

David Krejci hopped on the ice and received a feed by the face-off dot from Sean Kuraly. With Chris Wagner providing a moving screen in front of Leafs goalie Michael Hutchinson, Krejci was able to fire home his ninth goal of the season to give the B’s a 1-0 lead in the closing moments of the first period.

To see a replay of Krejci’s first-period goal, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images