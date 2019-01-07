Do Patriots Have Advantage Over Chargers In Divisional Game At Gillette?

The New England Patriots now know who they are going to face in the AFC Divisional Round as they get set to host the Chargers after Los Angeles beat the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s Wild Card matchup.

It will be a battle of the quarterbacks, as Tom Brady and Philip Rivers look to lead their respective teams to the AFC Championship game for a shot at the Super Bowl. Rivers never has beaten the Pats while the 41-year-old has been the signal-caller, while Brady has struggled against the Chargers in the postseason, despite being 2-0 against the Bolts.

So, which team has the advantage?

Super Bowl champs and NESN’s own Matt Chatham and Jermaine Wiggins discussed who they think will be moving forward after next week. To hear what they had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.