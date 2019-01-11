Jakub Vrana Gives Capitals Early Lead With First-Period Goal Vs. Bruins

The Boston Bruins lost sight of Jakub Vrana on Thursday night, and the young forward made them pay.

Vrana’s drift into the neutral zone helped the Washington Capitals grab an early lead over the B’s at TD Garden. After Nicklas Backstrom initially failed to find Vrana, the 22-year-old stayed near center ice and eventually received a pass from T.J. Oshie. Vrana finished the job by beating Jaroslav Halak on a breakaway.

To see a replay of Vrana’s first-period goal, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports