Jerry Remy Details Why MLB Should Implement Pitch Clock In 2019

Count Jerry Remy in for wanting a pitch clock during Major League Baseball games.

NESN’s Boston Red Sox color analyst believes MLB should implement the clock not so much to speed up the game, but so pitchers don’t take “40 seconds” in between pitches. He also believes it would eliminate batters stepping out of the box as frequently as they do.

Remy joined NESN’s Adam Pellerin to detail why it would be good for the game of baseball. To hear all of Remy’s comments, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.