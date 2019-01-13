John Tavares Has Lived Up To Massive Expectations With Maple Leafs

After having their win streak snapped at five games against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, the Boston Bruins face a tall task to get back into the win column against the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road.

The Leafs are one of the best 5-on-5 scoring teams in the NHL, and a big reason for that is John Tavares.

The star center, who signed in Toronto in the offseason, has 29 goals and 50 points in 43 games. The Leafs are currently second in the Atlantic Division with a 28-13-2 record.

For a breakdown of Tavares’ season thus far, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

