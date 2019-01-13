Julian Edelman Only Slightly Reflective After Historic Playoff Performance

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman won’t ever make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It would take about 15 miracles for that to happen with where Edelman’s at in his career 10 years in.

But if there was a Pro Football Postseason Hall of Fame? The squirrely wide receiver would be a first-ballot entrant.

Edelman entered Sunday’s divisional-round game against the Los Angeles Chargers 13th all-time in postseason receiving yards and third all-time in playoff receptions.

After catching nine passes for 151 yards in the Patriots’ 41-28 win over the Chargers, Edelman now ranks seventh all-time in postseason receiving yards and second all-time in playoff receptions.

That’s pretty unbelievable for a guy who ranks 248th in career receiving yards and 148th in receptions when only counting the regular season.

Edelman’s not one to celebrate individual accomplishments, but he’s second only to Jerry Rice, one of his childhood idols, in postseason receptions. That’s extra special.

“That’s pretty cool,” Edelman said. “I grew up in the Bay Area. I grew up close to that family, and he’s the GOAT. Any time that you’re in the same sentence as him, you pinch yourself, so it’s pretty cool. Doesn’t mean anything unless you win, though.”

Edelman, who grew up a San Francisco 49ers fan, dated Rice’s daughter, Jacqui, in high school.

Edelman, like most Patriots players, is endlessly stuck in the present, however. So, despite saying playing in the postseason is “a high you can’t really feel anywhere else,” he’s not focused on where he stands in postseason receiving records. He’s concentrated on the Patriots’ next challenge in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Right now, honestly, I don’t really care,” Edelman said. “After the season, you could think about it, but right now we’ve got to turn the page and get ready for — like I keep on saying, the best team in the AFC. Maybe down the road, we can talk about that, but right now just like Bob Seger said, ‘turn the page.'”

Edelman missed all of last season with a torn ACL, so he didn’t get to experience last year’s playoff run. So, getting to this point in the season was special for the undersized receiver.

“It was nice to get out there and play in a playoff game,” Edelman said. “That’s what you play the game for. Now we’re going to play another playoff game, so that’s what I’m working on.”

Edelman had four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 against the Chiefs. Despite missing four games with a suspension, he had one of his best NFL seasons. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady relied upon Edelman heavily Sunday. He’ll likely look to him early and often next week against the Chiefs, as well.

