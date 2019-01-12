Boston Red Sox

Mookie Betts Tweets Simple Message After Reportedly Agreeing To Massive Deal For 2019

by on Fri, Jan 11, 2019 at 8:56PM

Friday was a pretty good day for Mookie Betts.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder avoided arbitration by agreeing to a deal for 2019 that’s reportedly worth $20 million — a $9.5 million increase from the 2018 campaign.

Later in the day, Betts took to Twitter to share a pretty simple message.

Betts sure does have plenty to be grateful for.

Professionally there’s the excitement of the big deal, coupled with the fact the Red Sox are coming off a World Series win and he was the regular season MVP. But then there’s the personal side of things, as he and his fiancée welcomed a baby girl shortly after the season ended.

Good for Betts.

