MLB Rumors: ‘Mystery Team’ Involved In Manny Machado Sweepstakes

The Manny Machado sweepstakes were narrowed to two teams Friday, or so we thought.

The New York Yankees appeared to withdraw consideration for Machado’s services when they reportedly agreed to terms with veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu. Not to mention, a new report indicated not all Yankees executives were on board with the idea of bringing Machado to the Bronx.

As such, the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox became the effective front runners to sign Machado in free agency. But according to Fancred’s Jon Heyman, it still might be a three-horse race to acquire the four-time All-Star.

Machado camp is telling some folks there’s a mystery team in addition to Chisox, Phils. Validity is unknown. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 11, 2019

It wouldn’t be shocking if a new team threw its hat in the ring, as Machado already is one of Major League Baseball’s best players at just 26 years old. Then again, Machado’s camp very well could just be floating the report in hopes of further bolstering the market for their client.

Regardless, it’s become clear that Machado is in no rush to sign the dotted line.

