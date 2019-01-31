NBA Rumors: Knicks Feel Kristaps Porzingis Wants Trade After Concern With Franchise

Remember Kristaps Porzingis? The 2015 first-round draft pick of the New York Knicks, who, when healthy, was a very good basketball player but hasn’t been seen or heard from in almost year because of a knee injury?

Yeah, well, he wants to be traded, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, at least that’s — to paraphrase the Mighty Mighty Bosstones — the impression the Knicks get, league sources told Wojnarowski and ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne on Thursday.

Kristaps Porzingis left the Knicks with the impression that he prefers to be traded, league sources tell @ramonashelburne and me. Knicks are expected to commence discussions on moving him ahead of next Thursday's deadline. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2019

Porzingis last played almost a year ago to the date, logging 11 minutes and 24 seconds on Feb. 6, 2018, before going down with a torn ACL. He’s had a handful of instances where he has butted heads with the organization, especially during the Phil Jackson era, but Wojnarowski reported earlier in the day that Porzingis recently expressed concern on the state of the franchise.

Apparently, he must be really concerned.

Wojnarowski also indicated there will be a fairly robust trade market for Porzingis if and when the Knicks open for business.

The Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors are among many teams expected to pursue Kristaps Porzingis in a trade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2019

There’s no denying Porzingis’ potential when he’s been on the floor. In 48 games last season, the Latvian-born big man averaged 22.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Knicks. A career 43.7 percent shooter, Porzingis possesses a unique ability to run the floor and handle the ball while also being able to shoot from outside — all of which he does in addition to all the other skills of a quality big.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images