Patriots’ Bill Belichick Nixes Rumors Of Tension With Tom Brady

New England Patriots haters might have to finally give up on the idea of a possible power struggle within the organization.

The Patriots, as they often do, dominated headlines last season, as lingering rumors painted a picture of tension between quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

But given recent comments from two of the pillars of New England’s dynasty, it sure sounds like it’s all good in Foxboro.

Brady spoke glowingly of his longtime head coach after the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and Belichick returned the favor Monday by shutting down reports of friction between he and his quarterback.

“That don’t know. Some of these people — I have never met them, never talked to them,” Belichick said on Ordway, Merloni & Fauria, as transcribed by WEEI. “I am not going to get into a bunch of gossip.”

The status of Brady and Belichick’s relationship was made pretty clear Sunday, as the two expressed love and appreciation for one another after yet another postseason win. But those sentiments certainly weren’t limited to the Patriots signal-caller.

“I said that to a lot of guys last night,” Belichick said. “I love this team. I love our players. I love the way they played. I loved the way they played and competed last night. It wasn’t perfect, but they gave everything they had, and that is all you can ask for as a coach. And I would say the coaching staff, me included, gave everything we had. We made mistakes and there were things we could have done better too, but we all put it all out there and thankfully we were able to win in overtime.”

Brady and Belichick already have cemented themselves as the greatest quarterback-coach duo of all time, but a sixth Super Bowl championship would put the tandem in an entirely different stratosphere.

