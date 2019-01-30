Robert Kraft Would Be Surprised If Tom Brady Isn’t Patriots QB For ‘A While’

ATLANTA — Tom Brady only has one year left on his contract, but it certainly sounds like New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants the QB to extend his deal.

Brady reiterated this week he wants to play until he’s 45 years old. He said there is “zero” chance he retires after Super Bowl LIII.

“Well, think about it,” Kraft said Wednesday. “The last three years we’ve been privileged to go to the Super Bowl with a quarterback in place. I would be quite surprised if he didn’t continue for quite a while as our quarterback.”

Kraft was asked a follow-up about what Brady means to the Patriots’ organization.

“He and having the head coach that we have, and having Tom, there’s a unique symmetry there and chemistry and it carries over to the whole organization,” Kraft said. “I think we’re very lucky.”

The Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Patriots have made three Super Bowl appearances in the last three years and four in the last five seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images