Sean Monahan, Matthew Tkachuk Hope To Continue Potent Pace Vs. Bruins

The Calgary Flames have been on fire.

The Pacific Division leaders sit at 25-12-4 and are 3-0-1 in their last four contests. Their success has been due in large part to its offense, which is fortified with young play-making forwards.

Two of the hottest forwards on the Flames right now are Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk.

Monahan, 24, is 10th in the league with 22 goals and 28 assists, while the 21-year-old Tkachuk has 18 goals and 29 assists, each in 41 games this season.

To see more on Monahan and Thachuk’s impressive numbers this season, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images