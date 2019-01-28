NFL Rumors: Steelers ‘Exploring Trade Options’ For Antonio Brown; Return Possible

The Antonio Brown saga continues to be one of the biggest stories in the NFL long after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ last snap of the season.

The story continues to unfold as the league heads into Super Bowl weekend, with NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reporting that the Steelers are “exploring trade options” for the disgruntled wide receiver.

Heading to ATL for @SuperBowl, the future of #Steelers WR Antonio Brown remains the dominant non-SB story. Where things stand: While a fresh start is now the preferred outcome, the team has not yet given Brown & his agent permission to facilitate a trade. It’s in the team’s hands — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2019

On the other side of the coin, Rapoport reported that Brown also has not ruled out a return to the Steel City.

More on Antonio Brown: The #Steelers are exploring trade options, but Brown hasn’t closed the door on returning. He’s maintained a steady dialogue with some in the organization he’s close with to express that sentiment. Still, he should draw significant interest on the market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2019

We suppose anything is possible, although it does seem unlikely that the Steelers will be able to resolve the broken relationship with their star wide receiver that cast a dark cloud over the team in the closing weeks of the regular season.

Brown has been all over social media suggesting a move away from Pittsburgh, showing a big interest in the San Francisco 49ers and even hinting at some interest in the New England Patriots.

All told, it’s becoming increasingly likely Brown is not wearing black and gold come next season.

