NFL Rumors: Steelers ‘Exploring Trade Options’ For Antonio Brown; Return Possible

The Antonio Brown saga continues to be one of the biggest stories in the NFL long after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ last snap of the season.
The story continues to unfold as the league heads into Super Bowl weekend, with NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reporting that the Steelers are “exploring trade options” for the disgruntled wide receiver.
On the other side of the coin, Rapoport reported that Brown also has not ruled out a return to the Steel City.
We suppose anything is possible, although it does seem unlikely that the Steelers will be able to resolve the broken relationship with their star wide receiver that cast a dark cloud over the team in the closing weeks of the regular season.
Brown has been all over social media suggesting a move away from Pittsburgh, showing a big interest in the San Francisco 49ers and even hinting at some interest in the New England Patriots.
All told, it’s becoming increasingly likely Brown is not wearing black and gold come next season.
Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images
