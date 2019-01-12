Stephen A. Smith Explains Why Celtics’ ‘Roller Coaster’ Season Should Be Concerning

Suffice to say the Boston Celtics’ season hasn’t totally gone according to plan.

It was expected the Celtics would set the world on fire this campaign given how wide-open the Eastern Conference is, and the fact that they had a healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward coming back.

But this season hasn’t lived up to those expectations, as they sit at 25-16 at the midway point, good for fifth place in the conference. There already have been multiple players only meetings, and last night Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown had to be separated during a timeout in an ugly loss to the Miami Heat.

Of course, the Celtics could turning things around in the back half. But nonetheless, Stephen A. Smith believes that this “roller coaster” season so far should be concerning. During Friday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith explained why.

There’s no questioning the talent on the Celtics’ roster. But with that in mind, something is going to have to give sooner than later, or else Boston really could be in trouble.

