Tim Tebow Invited To Attend Mets Spring Training For Second Consecutive Year

Is this the year Tim Tebow finally reaches the show?

The New York Mets announced Thursday they’ve invited the former NFL quarterback to attend their spring training camp. Tebow is one of 13 non-roster players the Mets will included in their workouts and exhibition games ahead of the 2019 regular season.

Tebow’s invitation comes at the start of his third full season as a professional baseball player. The Mets signed him to a minor league contract in 2016 and he has risen slowly through their system since then.

He participated in Mets spring training last year, but an ankle injury limited him to just 19 plate appearances. He hit .056 with 11 strikeouts in Grapefruit League play in 2018.

Tebow spent last season at Double-A Binghamton, hitting .273 with six home runs and 36 RBI in 84 games and earning a place in the Eastern League All-Star game. However, a broken bone in his hand ended his season prematurely in July.

The 31-year-old since has recovered from surgery and is ready to resume pursuing his major league dreams. He’s not expected to make the Mets’ opening-day roster and likely will begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse.

Nevertheless, 2019 is starting well for Tebow, who last week got engaged to marry former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Karp/Daily Record/USA TODAY NETWORK