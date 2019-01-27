Tom Brady Talks Differences Between First Super Bowl Appearance And Now

There are many different ways you could describe Tom Brady, but describing him as a winner probably would be the most accurate.

The New England Patriots quarterback currently holds NFL records for most wins (207), most playoff wins (29) and most Super Bowl wins (5). He will have a chance to add to that number Feb. 3 when New England takes on the Los Angeles Rams on Super Sunday in Atlanta.

The three-time NFL MVP spoke about his career and how this most recent Super Bowl appearance is different from his first. To hear what Brady had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.