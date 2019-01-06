Vic And Nermina Peric Blend Into American Culture Through Boston Sports

Vic and Nermina Peric came to Boston in the 1990’s as refugees from Bosnia and quickly immersed themselves in New England sports fandom.

Vic is a playoff beard-sporting Boston Bruins super fan and Nermina never misses a Boston Red Sox game. With the help of ’47, NESN.com’s Courtney Cox finds out why sports were a huge part of their transition to American life and an escape from the struggles in their home country.

Watch the video above to hear Vic and Nermina’s story.

Thumbnail photo via NESN