Alex Cora Looking To ‘Maximize Talent’ In Red Sox Bullpen Late In Games

With Red Sox brass just about sealing the door shut on Craig Kimbrel returning to Boston earlier in the week, the team is looking for in-house options to fill the closer role.

There is plenty of upside in the Red Sox bullpen, but little experience when it comes to closing games.

Boston will turn to Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Tyler Thornburg and Heath Hembree to get outs late in games. As for spring training, Alex Cora has his eyes peeled for how to best maximize the talent he has in the bullpen.

To hear more from Cora on his approach to finding a closer, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.