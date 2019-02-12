Alex Cora Reveals It’s ‘Too Soon’ To Name Red Sox’s Closer For 2019

The Boston Red Sox’s 2019 season is just around the corner as they get set to defend their World Series title.

With a majority of the lineup returning, there really only is one glaring question heading into the season: who will be Boston’s closer?

Craig Kimbrel still is available on the free-agent market, and the Red Sox have viable options in Matt Barnes and Ryan Brasier. Manager Alex Cora on Monday addressed the situation to reporters while some of his pitchers worked out in Fort Myers, Fla.

