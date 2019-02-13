Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Brad Marchand Wins Puck Battle, Rewarded With First-Period Goal

by on Tue, Feb 12, 2019 at 9:01PM

Brad Marchand quickly went from gritty to glamorous Tuesday night at TD Garden.

After winning a tough puck battle along the boards, Marchand capped off the sequence with the Boston Bruins’ third goal against the Chicago Blackhawks. Marchand’s retrieval initially resulted in a Patrice Bergeron shot, with Danton Heinen scooping up the rebound and dishing a picture-perfect pass to Marchand.

For a breakdown of Marchand’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

