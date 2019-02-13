Bruce Cassidy Highlights Importance Of Bruins’ 5-On-3 Penalty Kill Vs. Blackhawks

The Blackhawks entered Tuesday as the hottest team in the NHL, and in the early goings at TD Garden, it looked as though Chicago was going to run over the Boston Bruins.

The Hawks drew first blood just over four minutes into the Original Six matchup and found themselves on a 5-on-3 power play roughly four minutes later. But the B’s stood tall to kill the penalty and closed out the first period with three unanswered goals. And if you ask head coach Bruce Cassidy, the successful penalty kill was a turning point in his team’s 6-3 win.

To hear Cassidy’s full postgame interview with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images