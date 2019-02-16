Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Bruins’ Consistency Over Four-Game Streak

The Bruins have been playing solid hockey of late, and that strong play seems to have traveled well as Boston got its five-game Western Conference off to a good start with a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

The win pushed the Bruins winning streak to four games and the B’s are 6-1-3 over their last ten.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game that he is pleased with how the Bruins are coming together as the season nears spring, when teams ideally are supposed to play their best hockey.

To hear more from Cassidy with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.