Bruce Cassidy Praises Offense, Defense After Bruins’ Overtime Win

It certainly was no easy task, but the Boston Bruins squeaked out a win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night.

The B’s had six different scorers, including three defensemen, tally goals in the 6-5 overtime victory at SAP Center. Even with David Pastrnak — one of the Bruins’ top scorers — sidelined with a thumb injury, Boston is finding ways to generate offense.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy said his team “plays for one another” and found a way to come away with a win. To hear from Cassidy, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.