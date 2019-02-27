Bruins’ David Krejci Ties Game Vs. Sharks With One-Timer Power-Play Goal

The Boston Bruins continue to embody the “next man up” mentality in David Pastrnak’s absence.

David Krejci has seen time on the Bruins’ top power-play unit with Pastrnak sidelined, and the veteran center certainly made the most of his opportunity Tuesday night at TD Garden.

With Boston trailing the San Jose Sharks 1-0 late in the first period, Krejci brought the game to a tie on the man advantage. After Torey Krug and Brad Marchand exchanged a pair of passes, the puck ultimately found Krejci, who ripped a one-timer past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones.

To see Krejci light the lamp, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images