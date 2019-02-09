Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Scores Two Goals In 1,000th Career Game

Patrice Bergeron celebrated his 1,000th career game Tuesday night when the Boston Bruins notched a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders at TD Garden, and he did so in grand fashion.

Bergeron potted two goals in the win, with the second one coming via a selfless play from teammate David Pastrnak.

With the Bruins leading 2-1 late in the third, Brad Marchand rifled a long pass to a streaking Pastrnak, who had nothing between himself and the Islanders’ empty net. But the winger looked over his shoulder and dropped a pass to Bergeron, and the center put home his second goal of the night.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images