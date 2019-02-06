Bruins Squander Three Power Plays In First Period Vs. Islanders

The Bruins had every opportunity to jump out to an early lead Tuesday night, but Boston failed to take advantage of the New York Islanders’ miscues.

The B’s were awarded three power plays in the opening frame at TD Garden but failed to light the lamp on any of them. While the first man advantage was encouraging, the following two were rather underwhelming.

To hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson break down the Bruins’ first-period power plays, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

