Gustav Nyquist Looking To Make Impact As Newest Member Of Sharks

The NHL trade deadline provided plenty of excitement and an abundance of moves, with the top teams in the league bolstering its rosters for the stretch run.

With the Western Conference wide open at the moment, the San Jose Sharks were aggressive at the deadline, picking up winger Gustav Nyquist from the Detroit Red Wings.

Nyquist is a known secondary scorer, with 125 goals in eight NHL seasons. He has netted at least 20 goals three times.

To hear more on the newest member of the Sharks, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images