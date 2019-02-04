Here Are Some Notable Records, Stats From Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Win

The Patriots, once again, are Super Bowl Champions.

New England on Sunday won its sixth Super Bowl in franchise history, beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game’s only touchdown was scored in the fourth quarter, which made it the only Super Bowl to not have a touchdown through three quarters. And with the combined 16 points, it was the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever, “beating” Super Bowl VII, when the Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins 14-7.

Here are some other interesting stats and records that ESPN Stats & Info dug up from Sunday’s tilt.

Julian Edelman finished with 10 receptions for 141 yards to earn #SuperBowl MVP honors. He's the 7th wide receiver to win it and the 1st since Santonio Holmes in Super Bowl XLIII. pic.twitter.com/bbUGYhZgqP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019

Tom Brady has 6 game-winning drives in the 4th quarter or overtime of the Super Bowl. Nobody else has more than 6 game-winning drives in the POSTSEASON since 1970. pic.twitter.com/6ExEnKo7y1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019

The Rams are the 2nd team in #SuperBowl history to fail to score a touchdown (1971 Dolphins in Super Bowl VI). 27 of the their 60 plays tonight went for 0 or negative yards (45%). pic.twitter.com/XPuMQKFvZx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019

Tom Brady (41) and Bill Belichick (66) are now the oldest QB and head coach to win a Super Bowl. Brady passes Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl titles by a player (6). Belichick ties George Halas and Curly Lambeau for the most NFL championships by a head coach (6). pic.twitter.com/34twatAfjp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019

What a night for the Pats.

