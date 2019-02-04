Here Are Some Notable Records, Stats From Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Win

The Patriots, once again, are Super Bowl Champions.
New England on Sunday won its sixth Super Bowl in franchise history, beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The game’s only touchdown was scored in the fourth quarter, which made it the only Super Bowl to not have a touchdown through three quarters. And with the combined 16 points, it was the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever, “beating” Super Bowl VII, when the Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins 14-7.
Here are some other interesting stats and records that ESPN Stats & Info dug up from Sunday’s tilt.
What a night for the Pats.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images
