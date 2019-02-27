Jaroslav Halak Denies Sharks’ Joe Pavelski With Sweet Blocker Save

February has been very kind to Jaroslav Halak.

The Bruins goalie now owns a 4-0-1 record on the month, with his latest victory coming Tuesday in Boston’s 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.

The Sharks drew first blood in the teams’ final meeting of the regular season, but Halak responded well and stood tall for the remainder of his 19-save outing.

To see Halak’s best stop of the night, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports