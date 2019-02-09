Kings Looking To Make Late-Season Push For Playoff Spot In Western Conference

It’s been a bumpy season for the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings began the season going 4-8-1, leading to the dismissal of head coach John Stevens after 13 games. Willie Desjardins took over and the Kings have 19-19-3 in those 41 games. LA also has played well of late, posting a 6-2-1 record in its past nine games.

LA currently sits in last place in the Western Conference but is just five points back of the St. Louis Blues, who currently occupy the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images