Martellus Bennett Hints At Comeback, Shouts Out Patriots In Awesome Video

It looks like Jason Witten might not be the only tight end coming out of retirement.

Not long after it was announced Witten would be ditching the “Monday Night Football” booth for a return to the Dallas Cowboys, Martellus Bennett made his own waves with a characteristically enthusiastic Twitter video.

Bennett, who retired ahead of the 2018 NFL season, shared a video of himself working out while hinting at the idea of dusting off his cleats. If that wasn’t enough, the 31-year-old advised the New England Patriots to reach out to him and also sent a textbook Martellus Bennett message to his old position mate, Rob Gronkowski.

“Heard this is the year of the comeback,” Bennett said. “What’s up, Patriots? Yo, Bill (Belichick), Tom (Brady) — holla at your boy. You already know what’s up. Yo Gronk, hold on. Hold on, Gronk! Hold on, Gronk! Your boy is on the way, Gronk! Hold on, Gronk! Your boy is on the way, Gronk! Put the Robin sign in the air, Batman! Let’s go! Put the Robin signal in the air! Robin’s coming back, Batman.”

Bennett also sent a similar video in the direction of the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he played the first four seasons of his career. But if the 10-year NFL vet does indeed come out of retirement, he apparently prefers to go back to the Patriots.

Same. Lol. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 28, 2019

Bennett fans might not want to get too excited, though, as he sent out this tweet after firing off his first video.

Trollinnnngggggg. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 28, 2019

Never change, Marty. Never change.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports