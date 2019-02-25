NFL Rumors: Raiders To Play In This City In 2019 Prior To Las Vegas Move

The Oakland Raiders won’t be nomads in 2019.

The Raiders and the city of Oakland have reached an agreement for the team to remain in place this year, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing sources.

The #Raiders and the Coliseum Authority have reached an agreement for the team to remain in Oakland for the 2019 season at least and the sides are ironing out final nuances and details of the deal, sources say. It could be wrapped up and presented to the board as early as Friday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2019

Speculation over where the Raiders would play in 2019 has swirled in recent months after their lease expired at the end of last season. The team is scheduled to relocate to Las Vegas in 2020, and the impending move has caused so much tension between the Raiders and Oakland some believed they wouldn’t be able negotiate a new lease agreement successfully.

Cities such from Santa Clara, Calif. to London and various points in-between were among the Raiders’ rumored potential temporary homes. However, the reported agreement with Oakland will allow the team and city to bid each other a fond farewell after decades together.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images