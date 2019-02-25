Why Colin Cowherd Still Views Celtics As Top-Three Team Despite Struggles

If you’re actually concerned about the Boston Celtics’ NBA Finals aspirations, Colin Cowherd wants you to stop kidding yourself.

The Celtics were considered by most ahead of the 2018-19 campaign as the favorite to win the Eastern Conference, but this season thus far hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. Even though the C’s haven’t run roughshod over the league like many expected them to, Cowherd believes there’s no need to worry about Boston despite the playoffs being less than two months away.

"At minimum, the Celtics are going to get to the Eastern Conference Finals. Three best teams in the league are Golden State, Houston and Boston." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/PrxTeadbl9 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 25, 2019

As Cowherd suggests, it’s probably wise not to read too much into the regular season when making playoff projections. It obviously helps to enter the postseason with some sort of momentum and a high seed, but it’s certainly not the be all end all if Boston is in the middle of the Eastern Conference pack come spring. Talent almost always prevails in the NBA playoffs, and the C’s arguably have the strongest roster from top to bottom in their conference.

The Celtics, of course, are not a lock to reach the Finals this season, but it’s tough to imagine any team in the East wants to go up against Kyrie Irving and Co. in a seven-game series.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports