Patrice Bergeron Discusses Importance Of Earning OT Win Vs. Kings

The Boston Bruins have played quite a bit of overtime games recently.

Including Saturday’s thrilling 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings, the B’s have gone to an extra frame in four of their last six contests. Although the Bruins were able to take down the Kings, they have been unlucky in overtime lately, dropping their last three contests before Saturday.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley caught up with Patrice Bergeron to talk about the big win. No. 37 had a lot to say about the team’s grit and ability to fight for the extra point Saturday.

To hear what Bergeron had to say, check out the video clip above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.