Patrice Bergeron’s Net-Front Screen Helps Bruins Pull Even Vs. Avalanche

The Boston Bruins failed to create much havoc in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. But the B’s started winning more puck battles in their offensive zone in the second.

Boston got on the board after Brad Marchand was able to fish out a puck in the corner, then dish out to the blue line, where Charlie McAvoy cycled it to John Moore for the goal. Moore fired a point shot past Patrice Bergeron’s net-front screen to even the game 1-1.

To watch Moore’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images