Patriots Have Multiple Players Set To Hit Free Agency This Offseason

The New England Patriots have been crowned Super Bowls champs for the sixth time, and the duck boats have rolled through Downtown Boston — so now it’s officially the offseason.

And the Pats have a number of roster moves that need to be taken care of in the coming months.

New England has ten players set to hit the open market, including defensive end Trey Flowers and kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

