Robin Lehner Putting Together Terrific Season In Net For Islanders

The Buffalo Sabres elected not to tender a contract offer to Robin Lehner this past summer, and the New York Islanders couldn’t be happier.

The Islanders scooped up Lehner just three days into NHL free agency, and the move certainly has paid off. Lehner has been particularly stellar of late, owning a 12-1-1 record with a league-leading 1.39 goals-against average over his last 14 games.

For a breakdown of New York’s goaltending tandem, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

