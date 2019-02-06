Tuukka Rask Denies Islanders’ Valtteri Filppula To Preserve Bruins’ Lead

For a second straight game, Tuukka Rask was sensational in between the pipes.

Rask responded to his shutout Sunday against the Washington Capitals with a 28-save performance in the Boston Bruins’ 3-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday at TD Garden.

The veteran netminder had a number of fine saves on the night, but his denial of Valtteri Filppula’s backhand attempt with Boston clinging to a one-goal lead just might have been his best.

To see the TD Bank Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports