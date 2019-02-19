Tuukka Rask Goes Old-School Hockey With Pad-Stack Save Vs. Kings

The Boston Bruins are heating up.

Boston has won five straight games and has recorded points in its last 10, and a big part of the run has been phenomenal play in net from Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak.

Rask on Saturday extended his personal point streak to 13 games in a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, and he had to make a big stop to secure it. Rask stacked the pads to rob Alex Iafallo and make his best save of the game.

To check out Rask’s old-school save, check out the 180 Moment of the Week in the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images