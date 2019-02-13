Tuukka Rask Lauds Bruins’ Penalty Kill After Victory Over Blackhawks

Before the Boston Bruins exploded on offense, they needed to take care of business on the defensive end.

The Bruins fell behind 1-0 to the Blackhawks on Tuesday only to find themselves needing to fend off a 5-on-3 power play mere minutes later. But Boston did just that, and the impressive penalty kill seemed to serve as the catalyst in its 6-3 win at TD Garden.

Both Tuukka Rask and Bruce Cassidy had high praise for the PK unit after the game. To hear from the goalie and head coach, as well as Jake DeBrusk, check out the video above from "NESN Sports Today."