Andrei Vasilevskiy Comes Up Big In Lightning’s Comeback Win Vs. Bruins

The Tampa Bay Lightning came back to defeat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Monday night with the help of goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Lightning wouldn’t have been able to complete the comeback without Vasilevskiy’s big third period save that ultimately led to a Nikita Kucherov goal at the other end to tie the game at four. Vasilevskiy made a great stop on a David Pasternak shot, which quickly turned into a rush the other way for Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images